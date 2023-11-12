Submit Release
Man Arrested in a Northeast Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have arrested a man after a shooting left a man injured in Northeast, DC.

 

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 1:29 a.m., the suspect and the victim were arguing in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.  During the argument, the suspect shot the victim.  The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

 

34-year-old Vann Allen, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

 

CCN: 23185126

 

