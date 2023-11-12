Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Northeast Fatal Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Northeast, D.C.

 

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 2:42 a.m., Fifth District officers were responding to a report of the sounds of gunshots.  They were flagged down and directed to the rear of the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast, where they located an adult male shooting victim inside of a vehicle. The victim died at the scene.

 

During the on-scene investigation, a suspect was developed, and a lookout was broadcasted.  Members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team located and apprehended the suspect, who was found to be in possession of a handgun.

 

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kelvin Hamlett, of Southwest, DC.

 

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old John Dickens, II of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

