Sen. Tolentino meets student delegates for local executive program in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Sunday met with the student delegates of the Adaptive Governance Innovation for Local Executive (AGILE), a program he launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The delegates, composed of select Filipino vice governors and mayors from across the country, began Sunday their week-long training program on Smart and Sustainable Cities and Communities in partnership with Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Apart from NUS, the AGILE program is also implemented in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines, the Korean Development Institute (KDI), and the Hague Academy for Local Government.

AGILE program invites local government executives in the Philippines for a certificate program that enhances new ways of thinking in the administration of local government units.

Sen. Tolentino, who is also the former president of League of Cities of the Philippine (LCP), added that the AGILE program discusses way forward vis-a-vis current policies relevant to the national government's roadmap to full devolution of basic services to each LGU.