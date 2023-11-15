CodaPet expands its network of licensed veterinarians in Fort Lauderdale for in-home pet euthanasia services
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I vow to make sure your pet's journey to the rainbow bridge is special and comfortable because our furry angels deserve nothing less than the very best”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet is expanding in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and surrounding cities by adding a 2nd veterinarian, Dr. Brittany Dash.. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Brittany Dash
“We are delighted to add our 2nd veterinarian in South Florida. We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. I hope that every family in Fort Lauderdale becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia.
Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
Dr. Brittany Dash hails from South Florida and has been on a lifelong journey to become a veterinarian. Her educational journey took her through Florida International University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's in Biological Sciences. She continued her pursuit of her dream at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she earned her DVM degree. Dr. Dash joins Dr. Diana Gersten as the second veterinarian serving pets and pet parents in the South Florida area.
"I believe that pets are so pure-hearted and loving that they deserve everything this world has to offer. I strive to do my part in providing care for all pets through every life stage. I also have a special interest in geriatric medicine, as I believe older pets need extra attention, especially in their final days. I want to provide a space for families to have a peaceful and loving final good-bye to their cherished pets. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I vow to make sure your pet's journey to the rainbow bridge is special and comfortable because our furry angels deserve nothing less than the very best,” says Dr. Brittany Dash..
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
3.. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Group aftercare begins at $100 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
