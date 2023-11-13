St Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2006652
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 11th 2023 at 2356 Hours
STREET: South Main Street
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Highland Springs Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cara Conroy
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 11th 2023 at 2356 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on South Main Street in the area of Highland Springs Road in the town of Montgomery Vermont. Investigation revealed, vehicle #1 came into contact with a down tree spanning the width of the travel lane as a result of beaver felling trees near the road way. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Enosburg Fire Department and Enosburg Rescue.