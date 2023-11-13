St Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2006652

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 11th 2023 at 2356 Hours

STREET: South Main Street

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Highland Springs Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cara Conroy

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 11th 2023 at 2356 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on South Main Street in the area of Highland Springs Road in the town of Montgomery Vermont. Investigation revealed, vehicle #1 came into contact with a down tree spanning the width of the travel lane as a result of beaver felling trees near the road way. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Enosburg Fire Department and Enosburg Rescue.