Derby Barracks Arrest/Home Improvement Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/5/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Travis Blake

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: Cindy Sanville

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/5/23, Cindy Sanville reported having paid Travis Blake, of Blake & Son's Painting a deposit for home improvement work to be completed. Investigation revealed an agreement between Sanville and Blake had not been fulfilled nor was the deposit returned. Blake was later issued a citation for home improvement fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE