Recosoft ships IR2Office 2024 – Export Illustrator® graphics to PowerPoint® and Keynote®
Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins for Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform has shipped IR2Office 2024 for Adobe Illustrator 2024.OSAKA, JAPAN, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR2Office 2024 adds support for Adobe Illustrator 2024 and is also now available for the Windows platform. IR2Office 2024 includes enhancements improving the conversion of Illustrator data to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats. Furthermore, IR2Office 2024 adds support for macOS 14, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows.
IR2Office exports Illustrator artworks, text, respective property information, images and other associated document information to the Microsoft PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats converting every Illustrator artboard into an equivalent slide. IR2Office automates the workflow of Adobe Illustrator users eliminating labor-intensive and tedious workarounds.
Key New Features
• Integration with Adobe Illustrator 2024 release
IR2Office 2024 supports Illustrator 2023 while retaining support for Illustrator 2021 to 2023 releases.
• Conversion refinements
Refinements have been made to the exported data resulting in higher-quality conversions.
• Support for macOS 14 and Windows
IR2Office 2024 includes support for macOS Sonoma scope specific changes introduced into Windows 10/11.
IR2Office 2024 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per subscription license):
IR2Office 2024 Annual subscription (macOS) US$149.00
IR2Office 2024 Annual subscription (Windows) US$149.00
System Requirements
Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: Adobe Illustrator 2021 or higher
Windows: Windows 10/11
Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machine
Application: Adobe Illustrator 2023 or higher
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
