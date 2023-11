Recosoft ships IR2Office 2024 – Export Illustrator® graphics to PowerPoint® and Keynote®

IR2Office plug-in for Adobe Illustrator

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins for Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform has shipped IR2Office 2024 for Adobe Illustrator 2024.

OSAKA, JAPAN, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- IR2Office 2024 adds support for Adobe Illustrator 2024 and is also now available for the Windows platform. IR2Office 2024 includes enhancements improving the conversion of Illustrator data to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats. Furthermore, IR2Office 2024 adds support for macOS 14, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows.IR2Office exports Illustrator artworks , text, respective property information, images and other associated document information to the Microsoft PowerPoint and Apple Keynote formats converting every Illustrator artboard into an equivalent slide. IR2Office automates the workflow of Adobe Illustrator users eliminating labor-intensive and tedious workarounds.Key New Features• Integration with Adobe Illustrator 2024 releaseIR2Office 2024 supports Illustrator 2023 while retaining support for Illustrator 2021 to 2023 releases.• Conversion refinementsRefinements have been made to the exported data resulting in higher-quality conversions.• Support for macOS 14 and WindowsIR2Office 2024 includes support for macOS Sonoma scope specific changes introduced into Windows 10/11.IR2Office 2024 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per subscription license):IR2Office 2024 Annual subscription (macOS) US$149.00IR2Office 2024 Annual subscription (Windows) US$149.00System RequirementsMac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higherHardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based MacApplication: Adobe Illustrator 2021 or higherWindows: Windows 10/11Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machineApplication: Adobe Illustrator 2023 or higherRecosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Officefor iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2IDthe de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com Contact InformationRecosoft CorporationHommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, JapanFax: +81-6-6260-5543