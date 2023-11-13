JFOODO KICKS OFF SAKE x SEAFOOD RESTAURANT COLLABORATIONS IN THE US TO SPOTLIGHT GROWING DEMAND FOR SAKE
EINPresswire.com/ -- While sake has long been associated with Japanese food, an increasing demand from prominent non-Japanese restaurants, that are exploring sake’s versatility when paired with seafood, has fueled its rising popularity across the country. To highlight this movement, JFOODO (the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) is launching restaurant collaborations – spotlighting pairings that showcase the harmonious relationship between sake and seafood – at some of the most coveted restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
According to the Japan Sake Brewers Association, exports of Japanese sake reached a record high in 2022 for the thirteenth consecutive year, with the U.S. being the world’s largest importer by volume. One can find sake on the menu at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and the expanding interest in sake has even led to a sake certification by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), an awarding body devoted to the development and delivery of qualifications and courses in wines and spirits.
The promotion kicks off in New York at East Village wine destination, Claud, with a sake and seafood pairing featuring a Dover Sole with Sherry Lemon paired with Senkin “Issei” Junmai Daiginjo. The pairing is available at the restaurant for a limited time only from November 13 - November 20, 2023. Additional restaurant collaborations in other markets will be announced soon.
Claud is the wine-centric restaurant from co-owners Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer that takes cues from European styles of dining. The menu features French and Italian influences alongside a beverage program that spotlights bluechip collectibles and contemporary producers.
“I find that sake brings out the umami of seafood so it’s a great option for those who want to try something outside of a more expected match-up like white wine,” said Chef Joshua Pinsky, Claud. “For our featured pairing, the dover sole is grilled over charcoal. The sake complements the smokiness of the skin as well as the flavor of the fish.”
Sake is known to increase the umami of seafood. The taste of fish is generally composed of glutamic acid and inosinic acid. The amino acids contained in sake have the effect of enhancing these flavor components and bringing out the unique flavor of fish.
For more information about sake x seafood collaborations and sake-related events, visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/us.
ABOUT JFOODO
JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.
Nerissa Silao
According to the Japan Sake Brewers Association, exports of Japanese sake reached a record high in 2022 for the thirteenth consecutive year, with the U.S. being the world’s largest importer by volume. One can find sake on the menu at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and the expanding interest in sake has even led to a sake certification by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), an awarding body devoted to the development and delivery of qualifications and courses in wines and spirits.
The promotion kicks off in New York at East Village wine destination, Claud, with a sake and seafood pairing featuring a Dover Sole with Sherry Lemon paired with Senkin “Issei” Junmai Daiginjo. The pairing is available at the restaurant for a limited time only from November 13 - November 20, 2023. Additional restaurant collaborations in other markets will be announced soon.
Claud is the wine-centric restaurant from co-owners Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer that takes cues from European styles of dining. The menu features French and Italian influences alongside a beverage program that spotlights bluechip collectibles and contemporary producers.
“I find that sake brings out the umami of seafood so it’s a great option for those who want to try something outside of a more expected match-up like white wine,” said Chef Joshua Pinsky, Claud. “For our featured pairing, the dover sole is grilled over charcoal. The sake complements the smokiness of the skin as well as the flavor of the fish.”
Sake is known to increase the umami of seafood. The taste of fish is generally composed of glutamic acid and inosinic acid. The amino acids contained in sake have the effect of enhancing these flavor components and bringing out the unique flavor of fish.
For more information about sake x seafood collaborations and sake-related events, visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/us.
ABOUT JFOODO
JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.
Nerissa Silao
Karsha Chang Public Relations
+1 3108749230
email us here