Sustainable Sourcing Practices Gain Momentum in the Straw Paper Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 257.7 million by 2034

According to Future Market Insights, Straw paper gains traction in health & wellness sectors like herbal teas & dietary supplements, offering biodegradability & health-conscious appeal.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The straw paper market size is poised to cross US$ 180.8 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 257.7 million by 2034. The straw paper market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2024 to 2034.



Businesses increasingly understand the value of sustainable sourcing strategies in straw paper production. This trend entails forming alliances with suppliers who follow responsible farming methods, ensuring the straw materials' production does not hurt the environment, and adhering to ethical labor norms. Companies may strengthen their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and appeal to environmentally concerned customers by prioritizing sustainable sourcing, increasing brand reputation, and engaging a rising market segment of environmentally conscious consumers.

Some companies are tapping into the artisanal and handmade trend by creating one-of-a-kind, handcrafted straw paper items. This technique highlights the quality and creativity of the products, appealing to customers looking for unique, personalized things. The artisanal method enables businesses to charge premium prices, differentiate their products, and develop a feeling of exclusivity, all of which may translate into better profit margins and brand loyalty.

Straw paper packaging is becoming increasingly popular in the health and wellness industry, particularly in businesses such as herbal teas and dietary supplements. Straw paper is biodegradable, food-safe, and promotes a health-conscious image, which resonates with the ideals of these firms. This strategic decision supplements the marketing of health and wellness goods as environmentally friendly, increasing brand credibility and appealing to a consumer base that values health and sustainability.

“Through creative solutions and smart alliances, the straw paper market exemplifies how firms can adjust to changing customer tastes, connect with global sustainability goals, and prosper in a competitive climate. Those that identify and capitalize on the dynamic interaction of sustainability, technology, and globalization will be successful in this ever-changing market." Opines a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Straw Paper Market Report:

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 176.5 million .

. The virgin kraft paper segment occupied 81.20% of the market shares in 2024.

of the market shares in 2024. The foodservice segment captured 78.10% of the market share in 2024.

of the market share in 2024. The market in the United States is likely to rise at a 4.10% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. The market in Germany is expected to develop at a 5.00% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. The market in China is likely to rise at a 7.30% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. The market in India is expected to thrive at an 8.00% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

Sustainability is predicted to continue to be an influential worldwide driving force in the straw paper market. Governments, corporations, and individuals are becoming progressively more dedicated to using less plastic and adopting eco-friendly substitutes. There will probably be a rise in demand for straw paper products as this environmental movement gains traction. Increased use of eco-friendly products and packaging assists the market as firms attempt to fulfill customer needs.

Key Players in the Straw Paper Market

Huhtamaki Group

Hoffmaster Group

Uflex Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Tembo Paper

Pactiv LLC

Biopac

Aardvark Straws

Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG

Okstraw

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In February 2023, Tetra Pak began research to improve fiber-based sustainable food packaging in partnership with MAX IV, the most cutting-edge synchrotron radiation facility. The study aimed to learn more about the nanostructure of fiber materials to optimize the composition of the materials for use in paper straws.

Ulfex released its U-shaped paper straw in April 2022, with a target of producing 200 million in the months following the initial 100 million. Ulfex also intends to create 2.4 billion straws every year.

Straw Paper Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

