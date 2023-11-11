Governor Abbott Statement On Austin Police Shooting

TEXAS, November 11 - November 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after two Austin Police Officers were shot in the line of duty early this morning:

"Hearts across Texas are grieving with the family and loved ones of the Austin Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty early this morning, as well as another who faces a long journey to recovery. This tragedy is a reminder of the great risks and selfless leadership our law enforcement officers exercise every day to serve and protect their communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the family and loved ones of the officer who was killed, the officer undergoing surgery, and the entire Austin Police Department during this difficult time."