Prime Minister requests strict management on auctions for granting mineral mining rights

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday asked organisations to strengthen management of auctions for granting mineral exploitation rights.

In the Official Dispatch No 1087/CĐ-TTg sent to the Ministers of Public Security, Natural Resources and Environment, Finance, and Construction; and provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the PM clearly stated that in recent times, many localities have organised transparent auctions to grant mineral exploitation rights and minerals as common construction materials.

They have achieved many positive results, supplementing a large source of revenue for local budgets.

However, in Hà Nội recently, the auction results for granting exploitation rights to three sand mines including Liên Mạc, Châu Sơn, and Tây Đằng-Minh Châu were many times higher than the starting price.

The results have unusual signs, leaving special public concerns, which can affect socio-economic development and the construction materials market.

To keep management of mineral exploitation, especially minerals used as common construction materials, strict and in accordance with the laws, PM Chính gives further instructions in the official dispatch.

Accordingly, chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee is directed to immediately review the entire process of surveying, evaluating mine reserves, preparing documents, and organising auctions to grant mining rights to the three above-mentioned sand mines.

All of the process must strictly ensure compliance with the laws, absolutely not allowing organisations and individuals to take advantage of loopholes in management to make personal profits, leaving loss and waste.

The city authorities must promptly detect and strictly tackle violations in the auctions, prevent people from taking advantage of the auctions to push up prices, causing market disturbance.

The work should be reported to the PM before next Monday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment presides and coordinates with the ministries of Finance, Construction, Justice, and local people's committees to urgently review and inspect the auction organisation.

Every violation must be punished based on present laws.

They should also detect inadequacies in legal regulations to advise and propose competent authorities to amend, adjust, supplement, and prevent profiteering.

They are responsible for strictly handling acts of taking advantage of auctions, and propose solutions to limit negative impacts (if any).

The Ministry of Public Security is assigned to direct local police to strengthen their administration of the situation, prevent, and strictly deal with violations.

The Government Office will monitor and urge the task implementation assigned by the PM in the official telegram. — VNS