Zachor Legal Institute Renews Call for DOJ to Investigate Antisemitic Campus Groups

Calls for the federal government to prosecute terror-affiliated campus groups are more relevant now than ever before.

Antisemitic campus groups are being organized and funded by foreign terror organizations and the federal government must investigate and prosecute these violent hate groups.” — Marc Greendorfer

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute, a non-profit civil rights organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, is once again urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate a RICO investigation into terror-backed campus groups. In 2018, the institute submitted a letter to the DOJ outlining the need for such an investigation, and now, more than ever, they are calling on the federal government to take action.

The letter, which can be found on the Zachor Legal Institute's website, highlights the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses and the involvement of terror-backed groups in promoting this hate. These groups, often disguised as social justice organizations, use their platforms to spread anti-Israel and anti-Jewish rhetoric, inciting violence and discrimination against Jewish students.

According to the institute, a RICO investigation is necessary to uncover the true intentions and funding sources of these groups, as well as to hold them accountable for their actions. The use of RICO laws, which were originally designed to combat organized crime, would allow the DOJ to prosecute these groups as criminal enterprises and potentially dismantle their operations.

In light of recent events, including the rise of antisemitic incidents and attacks on college campuses, the Zachor Legal Institute is renewing their call for the DOJ to take action. They believe that the federal government has a responsibility to protect the rights and safety of all students, regardless of their religion or political beliefs.

The institute is urging the public to join them in their efforts by sharing the letter and raising awareness about the need for a RICO investigation. They also encourage concerned individuals to contact their local representatives and urge them to support this cause. The Zachor Legal Institute remains committed to fighting against antisemitism and ensuring that all students have a safe and inclusive learning environment.