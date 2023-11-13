Melanie Casey Jewelry Begins Countdown to Black Friday Sale, LIVE on Instagram, Thursday, November 23rd, at 11:45 p.m.
Midnight on Black Friday, November 24th, Select Items Go on Sale for 15% to 50% Off
If you came to the virtual party last year, you already know to expect a good time. We hope you’ll join us for prizes and giveaways as we prepare to kick off Black Friday 2023.”UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melanie Casey Jewelry, creators of hand-crafted, delicate fine jewelry based in Andover, Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce this year’s annual Black Friday sale.
— Melanie Casey
Starting Thursday, November 23rd at 11:45 p.m. EST Melanie Casey, the Founder and CEO, and Katie Kurtz, the Vice President of Commercial Business, will be LIVE on Instagram @melaniecaseyjewelry, counting down to this year’s much-anticipated sale. As soon as midnight arrives on Black Friday, select items will go on sale for 15% to 50% off.
All Black Friday discounts will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 26th, or when supplies run out, whichever comes first.
“Last year, we sold out of most of our top-selling items within a few short hours, and we were forced to end the sale early,” Casey noted. “We strongly recommend doing your shopping right at midnight on November 24th, especially if you have a particular piece in mind.”
Black Friday is just one of many events Melanie Casey Jewelry has planned for the holiday season. For additional details, be sure to visit: www.melaniecasey.com/pages/holiday2023
About Melanie Casey Jewelry
In just over a decade, Melanie Casey has taken her passion for jewelry-making from a hobby to a thriving operation that brings hand-crafted, high-quality jewelry to thousands of people worldwide. From handcrafted, heirloom-quality diamond engagement rings and necklaces to bracelets, unique cluster rings, and men’s wedding bands, the artists at Melanie Casey Jewelry consider themselves storytellers, crafting diamonds and gold in a way that honors each customer’s personal story.
Melanie Casey Jewelry won the "Creative Concepts in Retailing Award" from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine also recognized Melanie Casey Jewelry as being one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
For more information, visit: MelanieCasey.com
