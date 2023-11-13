Governor Newsom Reassures Availability of State Resources for Re-Opening I-10 Freeway

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: A large fire broke out under the I-10 freeway near downtown Los Angeles, causing the freeway to be closed in both directions. Acting quickly, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to help facilitate clean up and repair work to better help this key transportation corridor safely re-open as quickly as possible.

LOS ANGELES – Governor Newsom, alongside local officials and emergency personnel, surveyed the damage to the I-10 freeway due to a fire and provided an update on the ongoing response, clean up, and repair efforts to safely re-open the I-10 freeway as quickly as possible.

At the site of the fire, Governor Newsom surveyed the damage to I-10 alongside officials from LA Fire, California Highway Patrol (CHP), LA City Department of Transportation, California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other local leaders and emergency responders.

After surveying the damage, Governor Newsom met with emergency personnel and local and state officials at the Caltrans District 7 Headquarters to provide an update on the developing situation, the ongoing response, and how state and local officials will coordinate effectively and efficiently to safely re-open this key transportation corridor as quickly as possible.

“This is a whole of government response as we work effectively and efficiently to safely re-open this critical transit corridor for Angelenos as quickly as possible,” said Governor Newsom. “I want to thank the first responders, emergency personnel, and local and state officials who are working around the clock. And I want to assure all Angelenos that the necessary resources to repair this damage have been made available to minimize the impact.”

“I have directed all city departments to urgently respond to the impacts of this closure by ensuring that there is a plan for the hundreds of thousands of Angelenos who commute or live by this incident, and I am in touch with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Governor Newsom and our state partners to ensure that there are no barriers to getting this portion of the 10 Freeway up and running as fast as possible,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “While the repairs are being made, it is my top priority that we provide as much information as possible to ensure that our communities, our commuters, our businesses and all those who are impacted by this are well informed each step of the way.”

WHY THIS MATTERS: Just last night, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to support the state’s response. The proclamation facilitates clean-up and repair work and directs Caltrans to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, if appropriate.

WHAT COMES NEXT: Caltrans structural engineers will investigate the structure, assess damages, and develop a repair plan to ensure I-10 is able to safely re-open as quickly as possible.

