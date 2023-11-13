The Fearless Artist Welcomes Jeff Hoffman, Global Entrepreneur From Priceline.com as Senior Advisor
The Fearless Artist—the leader in helping socially-conscious artists get their work seen, shared, and sold—is pleased to welcome Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, as an advisor, and Horace Madison, with 30+ years of experience in the financial world, as Chief Financial Officer.
— Jeff Hoffman
The Fearless Artist—the leader in helping socially-conscious artists get their work seen, shared, and sold—is pleased to welcome Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, as an advisor, and Horace Madison, with 30+ years of experience in the financial world, as Chief Financial Officer.
These appointments accelerate progress for The Fearless Artist (TFA), which incubates diverse artists, uses e-commerce to sell their work, and is creating an AI-driven subscription model to energize and grow their community. TFA has recently secured a lead investor for its current fundraiser; Brown Venture Group has made a second investment after its seed funding in early 2022. TFA was accepted into the McDermott Rise program, providing free and deferred billing legal services. TFA’s rapidly growing community now comprises over 400 artists in 95 cities worldwide.
CEO and founder Kiki Somerville said, “I am honored that two such esteemed experts with long track records of working with successful start-ups have joined our team as we head into our signature 4-day pop-up event during Miami Art Basel next month.” Somerville is a featured graduate of the Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women in Business incubator.
“The art world is long overdue for disruption, and that’s what TFA has proven they can do,” said Hoffman, a founder of multiple startups who has been the CEO of both public and private companies and has served as a senior executive in many capacities. “I have watched TFA grow from its first event in Miami over a decade ago into a fast-growing startup, and I am really excited to help them go to the next level.” Hoffman has been part of a number of well-known successful startups, including Priceline.com/Booking.com, uBid.com, and more.
“TFA has shown that there is a viable business model as an incubator of artists,” said Madison, who has worked at top Business Management firms with clients such as Aerosmith, Phish, Bad Boy, Jay-Z/Roc-a-fella, and Madonna. He has since worked with OutKast, Usher, Lil Wayne, DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, Dame Dash, Tyrese, Arian Foster, Meek Mill, and many more. “I love working with creators of all kinds, and TFA has become a leader in working with visual artists.” Madison has worked as an external CFO for clients such as MARS, Shabazz Brothers/Modern Brand Management, Hidden Empire Film Group, Q4 Sports, Ashanti Minerals Group, and Young Money.
ABOUT THE FEARLESS ARTIST
Since its founding in 2011 by Kiki Somerville, TFA has grown to be a major incubator of artists—empowering them with tools and expertise and providing access to major e-commerce platforms. The company provides branded value to art buyers and private-sector partners. TFA’s widely acclaimed popup during Art Basel Miami had over 12,000 visitors in 2019—the fourth largest event that week. For TFA’s first New York popup in June 2022, Olay Body was the title sponsor and committed $100,000 in scholarship funding to The Fearless Artist Young Curators Program. Additional company information can be found by following @Tfa_the_fearless_artist and visiting thefearlessartist.com.
