MEDIA RELEASE: Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services launches a Domestic and Family Violence Strategy.

The path to eradicating domestic violence in Samoa.

(11 November, 2023)

Apia Samoa- Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services (SPPCS) has officially launched its Domestic and Family Violence Strategy co-existing with its Family Violence Policy and Procedure which was launched in April.

The launch of the strategy is significant towards enhancing Samoa Police’s efforts in preventing domestic violence ensuring a harmonious environment and the well-being of families. According to Assistant Commissioner Papali’i Efo Moalele, the strategy plays a significant role in accomplishing its policy objectives.

“The Domestic and Family Violence strategy is a plan of action designed to achieve the long term aim of the Domestic Violence policy,” says Papali’i. She went on to explain how domestic violence manifests itself and who is affected by it.

“Domestic violence manifests in various forms, including physical, sexual and psychological abuse of violence and is a grave and violent crime that predominantly targets women and girls, which leads to child abuse and endangering lives and welfare”, the Assistant Commissioner said.

With the creation of the strategy known advocate against violence and ex-police Inspector Tavu’i Annie Laumea, says she’s thrilled SPPCS has launched the Domestic and Family Violence Strategy. “It is exciting to see this valuable document launched by SPPCS,” says Tavu’i. The piece is an essential tool for police work, especially in their response work.

Tavu’i further added, domestic violence has been increasing at an alarming rate and most victims die as a result of it. Minister for SPPCS, Honourable Faualo Harry Schuster conveyed the keynote address at the ceremony highlighting police’s priorities for action.

“The strategy further highlights police priorities for action, which will target education and training, policy and legal response, early intervention, diverse and emerging communities, people affected by domestic and family violence, research and knowledge base, incident response communication and information sharing and children at risk exposed to violence,” stated Faualo.

The launch event took place yesterday afternoon at the Le Lava Hotel and was attended by diplomatic corps members, Minister for Women, Community and Social Development (MWCSD) Honourable Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o, representatives of key stakeholders, Director General for the Ministry of Health (MOH) Aiono Alec Ekeroma and Australian Federal Police (AFP) representative Detective Superintendent Daniel Evans.

The strategy was made possible thanks to the support of AFP through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP).

