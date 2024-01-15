Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Rosati’s Window Co. LLC
Rosati Windows Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosati’s Window Co. LLC (Rosati or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming 100% employee-owned through the creation of a newly formed ESOP. Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as an independent financial advisor to the ESOP trustee.
Rosati Windows, established in 2000 by Mike Rosati in Columbus, Ohio, is renowned for manufacturing and installing high-quality replacement windows and doors. The Company, prides itself on its award-winning service, having been recognized by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Angie's List, Consumer's Choice, and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. Rosati's product line includes vinyl replacement windows, wood-vinyl hybrid windows, and customizable fiberglass entry doors, along with sliding glass doors, all available in various color options to suit diverse customer needs.
Sandra Smith of Atlantic noted, "We are excited to be a part of creating employee ownership for Rosati Windows and thrilled for the new employee owners. We can't wait to see the great things they will do for the Company as they lead it through its next chapter."
About Atlantic Management Company founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides ESOP, merger and acquisition, and business valuation services for privately owned middle-market companies.
