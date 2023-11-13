Operation 85: U.S.S. Arizona Family Members Cross Halfway Point in Identifying Commingled Unknowns
Executive Director of Operation 85 and grandnephew of a USS Arizona missing sailor has spent over $25 thousand dollars and worked the past 7 months to identify the USS Arizona unknowns with tremendous results so far, yet very little support from the DPAA.
GM2c Robert Edwin Kline poses outside the Newport Naval Training Station after graduating basic training in December 1939. His first assignment will be the U.S.S. Arizona.
U.S.S. Arizona's "Operation 85" hits halfway mark in locating enough family to identify 85 unknown American servicemen buried 10 miles away from Pearl Harbor
In a mere seven months since launching "Operation 85" in April 2023, Kevin Kline, supported by three dedicated volunteers, has made remarkable progress in locating and connecting with over 600 surviving family members of the missing U.S.S. Arizona crew members. Out of this dedicated group, over 450 have the viable "yDNA & mtDNA" reference samples needed by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner’s System and are in the process of donating.
"Operation 85" was initiated after Kevin Kline's inquiry into the fate of over 85 unidentified service members from the U.S.S. Arizona, whose remains were buried 10 miles away from Pearl Harbor in commingled graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). This revelation shattered the long-held belief that these heroes rested within the sunken USS Arizona ship beneath the iconic USS Arizona Memorial.
Kline's unwavering commitment led to him fully funding the project himself, temporarily setting aside his local Virginia real estate business. His dedication resulted in reaching the halfway point of the Department of Defense's requirement of having 60% DNA representation of the USS Arizona missing crew before commencing the identification of the 85 unknowns buried at the Punchbowl.
The inspiring yet concerning aspect of "Operation 85" is that it has become fully led by one family member, shouldering the responsibility that the U.S. Government and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) should rightfully bear. While the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, the Pentagon, and the DPAA now collaborate with "Operation 85's" efforts, the burden of researching, locating, and connecting with the 1,072+ family members remains Kevin Kline's financial responsibility.
Kline was originally informed that the "task of locating surviving family members and obtaining DNA samples from them would be prohibitively cumbersome, costly, and time-consuming." The mission, a fundamental duty of the DPAA, was deemed "not cost-effective" as it would only result in identifying a fraction of the 1,072 missing service members as only 85 unidentified remains were buried away from the ship's final resting place.
Kline stated, " The U.S.S. Arizona Unknowns were being kicked to the curb and if it wasn't for us stepping up and coming together to do this on our own, identifying those unknown heroes from the Arizona would most likely never have been done. I was told "the bang wasn't big enough for the buck." and that didn't sit well with me."
A Report to Congress completed by the Assistant Secretary of the Navy from March of 2022, stated the cost of locating the surviving family members to identify the 85 unknowns would take upwards of 12500 man hours from the Navy and at a cost of $3-4 million.
Kline so far has spent approximately $25,000 of his own money to fund the project and estimates that between 800–1000 man-hours have been devoted to the mission. His dedication and efficiency have proven that a small, focused team can achieve remarkable results in a cost-effective manner. "So looks like that government study had its numbers off by a few million dollars"' Kline said, "but I would be happy to take that money and donate the proceeds to organizations that will keep the spirit and memory of the USS Arizona crew alive."
Since a 2nd meeting with Kline and government officials in June of this year, the US Navy and US Marine Corps casualty offices, along with officials from the Pentagon have begun fully collaborating and have become very supportive of Kline and Operation 85's results. When Kline first began the project, the Navy had only 19 crew members represented by DNA samples. However, today the Navy has almost 200 crew represented and Kline stated they had sent in enough family submissions to represent 326 crew so far, which is over half of the 643 needed to begin consideration of disinterment and the identification process of the unknowns.
Kline emphasizes the potential for these efficient methods to be incorporated into other projects aimed at identifying missing American service members from various conflicts and wars around the world.
Kline continued, "I've had so many family members from other conflicts reach out to me over the past 7 months asking how we got so far in such a short time. They have been searching for their missing loved ones for years in some cases, and the frustration seems to always lay with the DPAA leadership. I understand that frustration now very much, and agree that leadership may be operating from a bureaucratic bubble at times. But for the most part there are a lot of amazing people working within the DPAA and they love their mission and fully support what we are doing. Ultimately, I tell the families if they can figure out a way to play by the DPAA rules and not let up, eventually they will come around. In the end everyone, including the DPAA leadership, all want every missing service member to be resolved."
For more information or to connect as a family member of the U.S.S. Arizona BB-39 visit: https://www.ussarizona.navy.
Kevin Kline
USS Arizona "Operation 85"
+1 703-829-0720
kkline@ussarizona.navy
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
HALF WAY THERE! "Operation 85" - USS Arizona Family Update November 11, 2023