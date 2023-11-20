Invitation to Acquiring More Profit: A 9-Part Webinar Series

Chapter 4 Is Wednesday, December 13th

Don’t miss this comprehensive look at successful real estate brokerage M&A. WAV Group colleagues George Slusser and Victor Lund will be covering each chapter of their new book Acquiring More Profit: The Definitive Guide to Successful Real Estate Brokerage Mergers & Acquisitions, during the 9-part webinar series.

Acquiring More Profit is a collection of the best practices and invaluable insights George and Victor have garnered over decades of M&A work and thousands of brokerage acquisitions. George Slusser, renowned as the foremost expert in real estate M&A today, has completed more successful transactions in this space than anyone else. As the Head of the M&A division at WAV Group, he continues to assist brokerages in finding profitable growth opportunities.

This definitive guide addresses every aspect of the M&A process, starting from the basics of M&A and how to get started, all the way through to the secrets of successfully integrating your very first real estate brokerage acquisition. One of the foundational principles emphasized in the book is the “win-win” concept, which focuses on achieving mutual benefits for both the seller and the buyer. This approach goes beyond mere financial gain and takes into account various factors like market perception, future roles, family dynamics, agents, and staff.

Webinar Series Overview:

The 9-part webinar series will delve deep into the key topics discussed in Acquiring More Profit, offering attendees invaluable insights and practical strategies to navigate the world of real estate mergers and acquisitions successfully. Each session will be hosted by George Slusser and Victor Lund themselves, ensuring that participants receive first-hand knowledge from the industry’s leading experts.

Session Topics:

The Basics of M&A: Getting Started and Understanding the Landscape Identifying Profitable Acquisition Opportunities Mastering the Approach to Potential Acquisition Candidates Building Successful Relationships and Navigating the Seller’s Decision Process Mastering Due Diligence Valuation and Negotiation Crafting and Presenting the Irresistible Offer Seamless Pre-Closing Planning to Maximize Success Maximizing Success Post-Closing is the Key to Unlocking the Potential

Who Should Attend:

Real estate professionals of all experience levels, from brokers and agents to executives and entrepreneurs, will find immense value in this webinar series. Whether you are new to M&A or looking to enhance your existing expertise, these sessions will empower you to achieve success and maximize profitability in your M&A endeavors.

Join Us:

The Acquiring More Profit webinar series promises to revolutionize the M&A landscape. By participating in this series, you will gain the tools and knowledge to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the wave of opportunities shaping the industry today.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming webinar series and secure your spot to ensure you don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity. Together, we will embark on a journey towards acquiring more profit and transforming the future of your real estate brokerage.

Next Event Details:

Date: December 13, 2023

Time: 11 am PT/ 2 pm EST

Register Now

We look forward to welcoming you to the Acquiring More Profit webinar series and helping you unlock the path to successful real estate brokerage M&A.