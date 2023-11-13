2023 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Released by CEO Connection®
CEO Connection® recognizes women who influence change, innovation and standards of excellence in mid-market companies
CEO Connection®, announced today the 2023 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market, recognizing outstanding women executives at mid-market companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion.
— Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection
Launched in 2015 as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality in the Mid-Market, the CEO Connection Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list recognizes outstanding women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence at their companies. They are evaluated by annual revenue, number of employees, first impression on social media and community involvement. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers who are motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.
Here are the 2023 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market (in alphabetical order):
* Brenda Bacon, CEO & President, Brandywine Living
* Caryn Seidman Becker, Chair, CEO & Co-Founder, CLEAR
* Ebony Beckwith, CEO, Salesforce Foundation
* Tasha Blackmoon, CEO & President, Cherry Health
* LaVarne Burton, CEO & President, American Kidney Foundation
* Jessica Carps, CEO, Skyline Construction
* Rosana Chaidez, CEO & President, N.B. Handy
* Kimberly Cline, President, Long Island University
* Tammy Cooper, CEO, CFO & Chairman, Technologent
* Wendy Davidson,CEO & Board Director, The Hain Celestial Group
* Bethlam Forsa, CEO, Savvas Learning Company
* Marissa Geist, CEO, Cielo
* Collette Gray, CEO & President, Integral Senior Living
* Lorraine Grillo, CEO & President, NYC School Construction Authority
* Clare Hart, CEO, Williams Leo
* Meredith Kopit, CEO & President, The New York Times
* Katrina Lake, CEO & Founder, Stitch Fix
* Gretchen McClain, CEO & President, J.M. Huber Corporation
* Charmaine Riggins, CEO, Loparex
* Fidji Simo, CEO & Chair, Instacart
* Debby Soo, CEO, OpenTable, Inc
* Elle Tehrani, CEO, Kadance Americas
* Kelli Valade, CEO & President, Denny's.
* Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, CEO & President, ECOS by Earth Friendly Products
* Stephanie Wiggins, CEO, Los Angeles County MTA
The 2023 honoree list represents more than business trailblazers, but includes dedicated philanthropists and community leaders. Beyond their success in the Boardroom, each of these women have a story to tell. To view the bios of all the winners, visit http://www.midmarketrankings.com/influential-women.
"We are honored to recognize such a prestigious group of women who have truly made an impact on their company and have given back to their community," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "We have been recognizing CEOs through our Mid-Market 500 list and saw a need to recognize an underrepresented group within the mid-market, so we started the Most Influential Women's list."
ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:
CEO Connection is the ONLY membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies – companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue. Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting them to each other; connecting them to people, information and resources to which they would otherwise not have access; and promoting the interests, welfare, and perspective of the mid-market.
Members are C-level executives with responsibility for all or significant portions of their respective company. They represent a wide variety of businesses across a broad geographic spectrum. Collectively mid-market companies account for $10 trillion of the $30 trillion annual U.S. private sector gross receipts.
Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection began in 2005 and has evolved into a dynamic community with wide ranging benefits uniquely designed to help the mid-market CEO and champion the mid-market perspective.
