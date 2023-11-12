TODAY: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass to Provide Update on I-10 Highway Incident

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – This afternoon in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass will be joined by local and state officials to address media regarding the I-10 highway fire and provide updates on the ongoing response and repair work.

WHEN: Sunday, November 12 at 12:15 p.m.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Sunday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to support the state’s response to the incident.

