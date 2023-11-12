Two San Francisco Mint silver ingots from the 1930s/'40s combine for over $10,000 in Holabird's Hauntingly Good auction

San Francisco Mint silver ingot produced in the 1930s or ‘40s, featuring a type one oval hallmark and consisting of 6.48 ounces of 999.75 fine silver, 32 mm by 52 mm ($5,422).

San Francisco Mint silver ingot produced in the 1930s or ‘40s, featuring a type one oval hallmark, weighing 5.87 ounces, with the number “7” imprinted on the lower edge ($4,579).

This very rare, original Carson City (Nevada) Mint dollar bag, stamped “U. S. Mint / Carson City / Nevada” and one of probably fewer than twelve in existence, changed hands for $2,125.

A group of three sheets of First Supersonic Flight U.S. stamps, plus a Glamorous Glennis X-1 model plane, 10 inches tall, signed on the wing by legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, rose to $938.