Pia: women are the foundation of the family and the community

Senator Pia S. Cayetano on Saturday acknowledged the invaluable contribution of women to the growth of the family and the community even if - as she noted - that their efforts are often treated as unpaid labor, or entirely go unrecognized.

Cayetano was in Tagaytay City on Saturday (November 11), where she met with groups of barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay nutrition scholars (BNS), and daycare teachers, composed mostly of mothers.

The senator was accompanied by Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino at the event held at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

"I mean it when I say that women are the foundation of the family and the community. Tayo po talaga yun. That's why ako naman, sa trabaho ko, at sa trabaho ni Mayor Tolentino, ang priority namin is to support you because of your invaluable contribution to nation-building," she said.

"So paano namin ginagawa yun? Number one, ang work na ginagawa n'yo. Yan yung tinatawag na, sadly, either unpaid or unacknowledged work," she pointed out.

"Yun bang pagpapalaki natin sa mga anak natin, may bayad ba yun? Wala. Pag-aasikaso sa asawa at sa tahanan, may bayad ba yun? Wala. It is called 'unpaid work' kasi we will always continue to do it, may pumansin man sa efforts natin o wala. Meanwhile, our work sa government naman is mabigyang-halaga ang trabahong ginagawa ng mga kababaihan," added the senator.

"And that is why for the BHWs and BNS, gusto natin na maging certified ang inyong mga kaalaman through ladderized training and certification programs. Gusto natin na maging TESDA-certified kayo, kasi may katumbas na credits yan. Para kung gusto n'yong ituloy yan sa pagmi-midwife, pwede. Kung gusto n'yong ituloy sa pagnu-nursing, pwede rin," she continued.

"Sa daycare workers naman, nalaman natin na parang 'dead-end' job sya, kasi grabe ang ibinubuhos n'yong panahon at pagod sa pagkalinga sa mga bata. And yet, the most important, the most crucial window of learning ay para doon sa mga 0-6 years old," said the senator.

"Ang gusto natin is magkaroon kayo ng career path. Pwede kayong maging supervisor ng iba't ibang daycare. Pwede kayong maging trainor ng mga baguhan na daycare teachers. Pwede rin kayong lumipat ng track at mapunta sa DepEd para magturo sa mas mataas na antas. So lahat yun gusto nating magtugma-tugma para magkaroon kayo ng maraming oportunidad," Cayetano shared.

"So yun naman ang trabaho ko bilang senador, ang background ko bilang abogado - para pag-aralan nang maayos at makagawa tayo ng magagandang tracks. Yan ang long-term plan," she added.

"Ang short-term interventions naman natin ay iba't ibang uri ng suporta, gaya ng livelihood projects. Ang aming pangarap nina Mayor Tolentino at ni Senador Alan Cayetano ay para kilalanin ang inyong malaking ambag sa ating komunidad," she concluded.