PHILIPPINES, November 12 - Press Release

November 12, 2023 Pia to newly elected SK officials: be good leaders; make your parents proud! Senator Pia S. Cayetano urged the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials of Tagaytay City to be good examples to the youth, and to take their responsibilities as elected leaders seriously. Cayetano was in Tagaytay on Saturday (November 11), where she met with hundreds of SK officials who were attending a leadership training seminar at the Tagaytay International Convention Center. The senator was accompanied by Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino who, like Cayetano, is a firm believer of youth development through sports. She called on the youth leaders to make each day of their two-year term count. "You have 730 days (two calendar years) to serve as SK leaders. Every day that you wake up, you have the chance to make a difference in your community," she stressed. A staunch health advocate, Cayetano took the opportunity to advise the SK officials to stay away from harmful vices, including illegal drugs, excessive drinking, smoking, and vaping. "Anti-vape ako. Let's be clear. Do not believe the propaganda of tobacco and vape companies that vaping is 'safer' for you compared to smoking. Both are harmful to your health," she noted. "Be responsible. Lalo na kayo, SK kayo. You have 14-year-old kids who are looking at you. Do you want them to see na may hawak kayong vape, sigarilyo, o alak in public? Sasabihin nila, ayan, pangarap ko pong maging katulad ng mga ate at kuya ko sa SK. So siguruhin n'yo na maging mabuting ehemplo kayo sa mga kapwa n'yo kabataan," she explained. In addition, the senator encouraged the SK leaders to help organize sports and worthwhile community service activities for the youth. Aside from promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle, she said that sports instills discipline, teaches life skills, and builds positive character. "Be good leaders. Keep in mind that leadership is a 'burden.' It is not your right, but a privilege given to you by your constituents to serve your community. It is a privilege that can also be taken away from you any day. So serve well," continued the senator. "On that note, congratulations! Enjoy the win and make your parents proud. God bless you all!" she concluded.