University Students Blown Away by Flower Turbines Charging Station
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands donated a tulip shaped Charging Station from Flower Turbines to ADA University in Azerbaijan.ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands donated a tulip shaped wind/solar off-grid Charging Station from Flower Turbines to ADA University in Azerbaijan.
This wind turbine, equipped with solar panels, garnered attention within the community due to its captivating and unique design which enable wind and sun energy to be stored in a battery and provide the students with electricity for charging small electronic devices and e-bikes. For more information, visit https://www.flowerturbines.com/chargingstations
This contribution promotes sustainable energy use among the younger generation in Azerbaijan, it is also in alignment with the Netherlands' commitment to prioritizing sustainability.
The Charging Station’s presence has been widely covered in the national media and the Embassy Staff have extended their cooperation to work with Flower Turbines on future projects.
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
The US head company is has raised over $14 million in equity crowdfunding
