Needle Coke Market Size Worth $5.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 9.8%: AMR

The global needle coke market is anticipated to experience massive growth on account of rising popularity of super premium grade needle coke.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Needle Coke Market by Type (Petroleum Based, Coal Based), by Application (Graphite Electrodes, Lithium-ion Battery, Special Carbon Material, Rubber Compounds, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global needle coke market is expected to gather a revenue of $5.7 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 9.8% during the 2022-2031 period.



Prime growth determinants

The growth of the global needle coke market is attributed to rising popularity of super premium grade needle coke from different sectors owing to its excellent properties and chemical composition. However, the high cost of production of needle coke might restrict the growth of the market. Nonetheless, technological advancements in needle coke production are predicted to create tremendous investment opportunities in the market.

The petroleum-based segment to be the most lucrative

Based on type, the petroleum-based segment accounted for the highest market in 2021 with around two-thirds of the total revenue. The same segment is also anticipated to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Growing expanse of cement and power generation industries is predicted to propel the market ahead.

The graphite electrodes segment to be one of the most valuable by 2031

Based on application, the graphite electrodes segment held the largest market share with nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue. Widespread use of graphite electrodes in the production of steel and other non-ferrous metals is forecasted to play a huge role in this segment’s rise. The lithium-ion battery segment, on the other hand, is likely to have the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the analysis timeframe. Increasing use of needle coke as lithium-ion batteries in different consumer electronics products might help in the expansion of the market.

Asia-Pacific to offer numerous profitable opportunities

By region, the Asia-Pacific needle coke market generated the highest revenue in 2021 with around three-fifths of the total share. The same region is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the 2022-2031 period. Expanding scope of graphite electrode manufacturing due to growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the market ahead.

Major Companies of the Industry

Essar Oil Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

Reliance Industries

HEG Limited

Petroleum Coke Industry

Shell Global

Indian Oil Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Asbury Carbons Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd

Baosteel Group

Mott Corporation

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The report also studies the leading players of the industry along with the different strategies adopted by them, such as collaborations and partnerships, and also captures the competitive landscape of the market.

