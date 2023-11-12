Face Shield Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

The global face shield market is expected to witness growth owing to increasing demand for face shields from the healthcare and construction sectors.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Face Shield Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Product Type (Half Face Shield, Full Face Shield), by End-use Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global face shield market is expected to gather a revenue of $2.4 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major segments in the market, regional scenario, and the competitive landscape of the industry.



Drivers and Opportunities

The growth of the global face shield market is on account of a rise in demand for face shields from the healthcare sector and the construction industry. On the contrary, volatile prices of raw materials required for face shield production are anticipated to create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nevertheless, rising awareness regarding workers’ safety is estimated to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

The reusable segment to be the most profitable by 2031

By type, the reusable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 with around half of the total revenue. Additionally, the same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The various advantages of reusable face shields including their eco-friendly nature and easy availability are expected to push the market ahead.

The full face shield segment to offer lucrative growth opportunities by 2031

By product type, the full face shield segment accounted for the highest market share with around three-fifths of the total revenue. Moreover, the same segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Extensive application of full face shield in different sectors such as chemical, healthcare, construction, oil & gas, etc.

The manufacturing segment to be the most dominant

By end use industry, the manufacturing segment generated the highest revenue with around one-third of the total share. Additionally, the same segment is projected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis timeframe. Growing demand for face shields from chemical manufacturing companies for protection of workers from hazardous gases is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Europe to grow rapidly by 2031

By region, the Europe face shield market held the largest market share in 2021 with around two-fifths of the total revenue. Increasing use of face shields in Germany, the UK, Italy, etc., is expected to help the market flourish in the next few years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 7.3% in the analysis period. The increasing expanse of the construction and industrial sectors has led to an increase in demand for face shields which might strengthen the position of the market in this region.

Major Companies in the Industry

JBC Technologies Inc.

Casoc Bay Molding

Sanax Protective Products

Printex Transparent Packaging

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

Key Surgical

Vee Protect

Lakeland Inc.

Medline Industries LP

Honeywell International Inc.

Precept Medical Products Inc.

The 3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

KARAM

