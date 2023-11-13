National Black Pre-Law Conference Connects Aspiring Black Lawyers to Insider Knowledge, Networking, and Resources
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair, the nation's premier information-sharing and networking empowerment event for aspiring Black lawyers, is back for its 19th annual event at the Gutman Conference Center at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This power-packed, three-day conference takes place on Thursday, November 16th, 2023, Friday, November 17th, 2023, to Saturday, November 18th, 2023 and is completely free of charge and open to all.
The conference brings together experienced law school administrators, current law students, influential leaders and powerhouse Black lawyers to share their experiences, insights, and knowledge with the common goal of encouraging, supporting and empowering African Americans interested in becoming lawyers. The conference offers attendees the opportunity to participate in informative workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, motivating keynote sessions, a Harvard mock law class, a Black lawyer compilation book multiple author book signing, law-related film screenings, a one-on-one pre-law advisement and practical assistance clinic, Boston law school tours, historical tours, structured and informal networking opportunities, a Law School Recruitment Fair with over 100 law schools and law-related non-profit organizations, and much more.
Key information will be shared about what prospective Black law students should understand about the recent Supreme Court decision striking down race-conscious affirmative action and how they should approach the highly competitive admission process moving forward. There will also be sessions on paying for law school, writing a compelling personal statement and diversity statement, navigating the application process, understanding legal research, writing and advocacy, succeeding in law school, overcoming the additional challenges that Black people face in getting through law school, passing the bar exam, and finding success as a Black lawyer.
Several dynamic, nationally-known and well-respected attorneys will serve as featured keynote speakers, and share words of wisdom, encouragement, and stories of their own personal journeys to and through law school and in the profession. This year's extraordinary lineup includes Nicole Austin-Hillery, Esq., President & CEO, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (Washington, DC); Tracey West, Esq., Executive Director, Boston Lawyers Group (Boston, Massachusetts); Dominique D. Calhoun, Esq., M.B.A. President, National Bar Association (Houston, Texas); Damon Hart, Esq., Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Liberty Mutual Insurance (Boston, Massachusetts); Rawle Andrews Jr., Esq., APA Foundation, American Psychiatric Association (Washington, DC); Monica Monroe, Esq., Assistant Dean for Community Engagement, Equity, and Belonging, Harvard Law School (Cambridge, Massachusetts); Renee Nicole Allen, Esq., M.S., Associate Professor of Legal Writing and Faculty Director, Center for Race and Law, St. John's University School of Law (New York, New York); Angela Gomes, Esq., Partner, Sullivan & Worcester LLP (Boston, Massachusetts); Bryan Fair, Esq., Thomas E. Skinner Professor of Law, University of Alabama School of Law (Tuscaloosa, Alabama); and Jonathan Allen, J.D., M.T.S., Co-Founder and Director of Development, Leadership Brainery, Inc. (Boston, Massachusetts). There will also be numerous special guest and guest speakers.
New this year is the inclusion of the Future Legal Eagles Flight School: National Pre-Law Summit for Black Youth and Parents, a special event for middle school and high school students and their parents. It includes a session entitled It's Not Too Early to Start Preparing for Law School Today which provides information about programs that currently exist across the country for younger people interested in exploring a career in law and the types of skills students should begin building right now to help ensure later success followed by a Q&A session and resources to assist parents in supporting them.
This is a powerful, can't miss event. What sets it apart is its emphasis on providing a warm and affirming environment and treating attendees like family members. All pre-law attendees are encouraged to make sure they leave with a circle of support of accountability partners and mentors to help ensure they follow through with their goals. Since its inception, this conference has positively impacted the lives of thousands of prospective law students for nearly two decades. Seating is limited so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spots. Walk-ins are accepted as long as space is available.
Further information on the National Black Pre-Law Conference can be found at the official conference website at https://www.blackprelawconference.org.
Evangeline M. Mitchell
