Oona Insurance (Oona) has partnered iorta to drive digital transformation in the Southeast Asian insurance industry

Oona Insurance has chosen iorta, a BFSI technology solutions provider, to support it in driving digital transformation in the Southeast Asian insurance sector.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oona Insurance (Oona) has chosen iorta, an innovative technology solutions provider in the BFSI space, as its preferred partner to support it in driving digital transformation in the Southeast Asian (SEA) insurance sector. This collaboration will advance Oona's journey to build an innovative digital insurance-as-a-service platform, redefining the delivery of insurance products and services to distribution partners and customers in SEA. For iorta, this collaboration represents an opportunity to work with a digital-first insurer, showcasing the applicability and reliability of its platform and contributing to the digital transformation.

Oona's 'Kahoona' platform, leveraging iorta's technology, has been recently launched in the Philippines and Indonesia. Notably, its implementation was completed within four months, achieving 100 percent digitization across the end-to-end insurance process.

This partnership combines Oona's insurance knowledge with iorta's technical expertise to create end-to-end, user-friendly digital insurance solutions. The objectives include improving and automating the insurance sales process, thus changing how Oona's partners/intermediaries experience, introduce, and sell insurance products while enhancing customer experience. iorta also enables Kahoona to be used seamlessly across countries, currencies, and languages.

Additionally, the partnership focuses on developing innovative insurance products tailored to the needs of customers and sales channels in Southeast Asia, with a focus on meeting changing user demands.

Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and Group CEO of Oona Insurance, enthusiastically remarked, "Many have embarked on ambitious endeavors in this field, with limited success. What sets our vision apart is its sheer scale. This new platform will revolutionize the way insurance business is conducted. Our partnership with iorta and the implementation of their Salesdrive insurance suite has enabled this remarkable multi-country launch and we will extend our innovative insurance products across the entirety of Southeast Asia."

Easwar Murthy, CEO of iorta Technology Solutions, expressed his delight, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Oona Insurance to provide streamlined processes and a seamless experience to their sales channels, partners, and customers."

Vijay Nagarajan, Global Business Director at iorta, added, "iorta's capabilities in delivering a robust platform and customized sales journeys for a wide range of insurance products, tailored to specific countries, are unparalleled. For example, in the Philippines, we are handling Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL), Motor Comprehensive, and Travel, while in Indonesia, we are focused on Motor, Travel, and Home insurance. Furthermore, our unique agent onboarding process in Indonesia is transformative and enables insurers to penetrate previously untapped markets. Oona's reputation for innovation makes them a leading digital-insurance provider, and we are confident that our technology solutions will empower Oona’s growth in the region."

Oona is a neo-insurance company with a digital-first agenda and a vision to be Southeast Asia’s most customer-driven and transformational insurer. It has chosen iorta as its digital partner to drive all its sales channels.

iorta Technology Group is a leading technology transformation and AI-focused digitalization expert, serving clients across India and the Asia Pacific. Its vision is to establish a global benchmark for technology-driven innovation and impact the lives of the next billion people with transformative digital solutions.

