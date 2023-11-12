IAM introduces public tender of market stalls to youth groups in hope of attracting more young, innovative and active business operators

MACAU, November 12 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is carrying out a public tender for a total of 15 stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and Patane Food Court. Over 60 youth representatives of the Macao Youth Federation, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau were previously invited to an explanatory session organised to introduce the formalities and overview of the public tender of stalls. It is hoped that more youth with creative and new business ideas can be attracted to engage in the market industry, assisting in the sustainable development of markets.

IAM specially invited youth groups to an explanatory session on the public tender of market stalls, in the hope of drawing more youth who are interested in business operation or starting a business to engage in the market industry. By virtue of the creativity and vision of the youth, combining new business operation ideas with the current online and offline sales mode, more diversified products and services will be introduced to bring vigour to the sustainable development of traditional markets.

During the explanatory session, the representatives of IAM introduced the space layout and the basic supporting facilities of the 15 stalls in this public tender, and arranged the participants to conduct a site visit at the Patane Food Court to gain an understanding. There are 15 stalls in total in the two markets and they are available for operation of 13 categories of merchandise or cuisines. Each tender participant can only submit a tender for a stall of one business category in a market. There are 11 stalls in the Patane Food Court in total. Except for one stall that has an existing tenant, the remaining 10 stalls are open to receive tenders from the public. They are available for operating various cuisines and specialty cooked food, including steamed and boiled food, stir-fried dishes, desserts, Chinese local cuisines, Southeast Asian cuisines, Japanese and Korean cooked food, western food, and others. Furthermore, after the reorganisation works of Horta da Mitra Market, besides the addition of an air-conditioning system, the different functional areas are rearranged on the principle of separation of dry and wet zones. In addition to the existing stalls for selling aquatic products, vegetables, meat and others, pre-packaged light meals and cooked food, pre-packaged frozen and chilled aquatic products, global groceries and spices, and different varieties of merchandise will be introduced to provide consumers in the district with more diversified options.