DayDreamHub.com, a day use booking site, is offering 100 free transit hotel stays

On November 12, 2023, hotel booking website DayDreamHub.com will launch its service and offer a free transit hotel to the first 100 visitors.

TBILISI, TBILISI, GEORGIA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The users can apply from the special page on the same website below.

https://daydreamhub.com/price-free-campaign/

This new platform is specifically designed to meet the demand for transit and day-use travel throughout Asia, especially for travelers waiting for long layovers, and to provide a comfortable rest.

It will also offer new refreshing experiences after the early morning arrivals and during overnight layovers to improve the quality of travel.

Highlights of the service include

Affordable Pricing:
Some hotels offer the plans are available for as little as USD20 to USD30.
This service is characterized by excellent cost performance.

Local Payment:
We have adopted a local payment method to address the problem of non-payment in the OTA market.
This is a fundamental solution to the problem.

Airport Transfer Service:
Some partner hotels offer airport transfer service. This allows travelers to enjoy more comfortable and stress-free transportation.

As of November 2023, 26 hotels in 9 cities, mainly in Asia, including Bangkok, are listed.

This innovative service is sure to provide a breath of fresh air to the travel industry and further enrich the choices for travelers.

Interested parties should contact us at the contact information below.

For inquiries from the media, please contact
Day Dream Hub.com LLC
Representative: Yujiro Fukushima (President)
Phone / WhatsApp: +81 80-4389-3020
E-mail address: yujiro@daydreamhub.com

Yujiro Fukushima
Day Dream Hub.com LLC
+ +81 80-4389-3020
yujiro@daydreamhub.com
