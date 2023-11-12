Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Los Angeles County Due to I-10 Freeway Fire

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to support the state’s response to the fire beneath the I-10 freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

“The state is mobilizing resources and taking steps to ensure any necessary repairs are completed as soon as possible to minimize the impact on those traveling in and around Los Angeles,” said Governor Newsom. “I want to thank all of the first responders and firefighters working tirelessly to contain this fire. The state will assess damage, remove hazardous waste and begin repairs as soon as the site can be accessed. Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The proclamation facilitates clean-up and repair work and directs Caltrans to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, if appropriate.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.