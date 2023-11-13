World’s First Alternative Seafood Association Aims to Revolutionize Global Seafood Industry
Future Ocean Foods, a new global seafood association dedicated to supporting and accelerating the alternative seafood industry.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Ocean Foods, a new global seafood association dedicated to supporting and accelerating the alternative seafood industry, was unveiled today with an impressive inaugural membership base of 36 companies across 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, the UK and Singapore. Spanning plant-based, fermentation and cultivated food and technology, Future Ocean Foods members are united in their mission to promote food security, human health, environmental sustainability and ocean conservation. Future Ocean Foods is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, with 40% of its member base comprised of women founders.
Alternative seafood is a relatively nascent but fast-growing industry, helping to solve key challenges facing the growing global demand for protein. Future Ocean Foods members have received significant venture capital from the world’s leading food and climate investors, and are already working with large legacy seafood companies to create sustainable food options. There have been enormous recent developments in advancing the taste, texture, nutrition and price of seafood alternatives. Invested capital into the space grew 92% from 2021 to 2022 and US retail sales grew 42% over a similar period. The worldwide plant-based food market is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2030 and the alternative seafood industry is poised to capitalize on this.
Future Ocean Foods members are using plants and cells to help create seafood alternatives ranging from whole-cut salmon filets, sushi-grade tuna, smoked salmon, flaky white fish, shrimp, crab, calamari and much more. Alternative seafood is such an exciting and investable industry, in large part because there are so many different species to develop. It moves the alternative protein industry beyond the burger and the nugget, and past North American diets, which is crucial, as more than 3 billion people around the world eat seafood as their primary source of protein.
“This is an incredible moment in time for the future of food and our oceans,” says Marissa Bronfman, Founder and Executive Director of Future Ocean Foods. “Alternative seafood offers us the opportunity to build a more delicious, nutritious, sustainable and ethical global food system. I am humbled and hugely excited to be working alongside these visionary founders and pioneering companies to revolutionize the seafood industry, and am emboldened by the spirit of collaboration among our members. We all embrace the adage: ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’”.
Food and Climate
Future Ocean Foods arrives at a critical time. The world is in the midst of a climate crisis and our oceans face significant peril, with a predicted total collapse of global fisheries by 2048 due to human-led destruction and climate change. The importance of ocean conversation and restoration cannot be underestimated: the oceans cover 71% of the globe’s surface, represent the planet’s largest carbon sink and generate 50% of the oxygen on earth. Ocean warming and acidification, algae blooms, coral bleaching, mercury levels and the omnipresence of microplastics, as well as enormous problems with antibiotics, disease, animal welfare and bycatch, are causing extreme and rapid loss of biodiversity and marine life, and threatening international food supplies. The global seafood industry is projected to surpass $700 billion by 2030, however wild catch and aquaculture simply cannot - and should not - fulfill this demand. As we prepare for a future population of 10 billion people by 2050, the need for creating and scaling sustainable protein sources has never been more urgent.
Activities and Collaborations
Future Ocean Foods has mapped out an ambitious plan that covers a wide spectrum of areas and activities in traditional and alternative seafood sectors. Its foundation is built on uniting global stakeholders to foster unparalleled knowledge-sharing and collaboration, as well as increasing education and awareness of the benefits of alternative seafood for human health and environmental sustainability. It will work to increase product trials and deepen market penetration, as well as help to raise the nutritional profile of alternatives with a focus on protein and omegas. Members are keen and committed to working with traditional seafood companies and organizations, to help them diversify their offerings, create sustainable solutions and promote jobs and economic prosperity in regions and among communities historically reliant on the seafood sector. Future Ocean Foods endeavors to spotlight member companies prominently at key international food and climate events, and is planning a grand global event that will unite alternative seafood startups, investors, government groups, trade associations, traditional seafood companies and organizations, as well as representatives from retail, foodservice and grocery.
Global Partnerships
Future Ocean Foods is proud to partner with three leading organizations working to transform our global food system. The Good Food Institute (GFI), a nonprofit think tank and international network of organizations working to make alternative proteins delicious, affordable, and accessible, will support Future Ocean Foods as a Knowledge Partner. ProVeg International, Strategic Partner, is a food awareness organization operating across four continents. The Global Organization for EPA & DHA Omega-3s (GOED), Partner, works to increase consumption of quality omega-3s.
Future Ocean Foods Member Companies (A to Z):
Akua (USA), Algarithm (Canada), Aqua Cultured Foods (USA), Atlantic Fish Co. (USA), Avant Meats (Singapore), Bettaf!sh (Germany), Boldly Foods (Australia), By2048 (Canada), Current Foods (USA), FoodSquared (UK), Good Catch (USA), Hooked Foods (Sweden), Impact Food (USA), Infusd Nutrition (Canada), Konscious Foods (Canada), Koralo Foods (South Korea), Loki Foods (Iceland), Mara (Canada), Mindblown by The Plant Based Seafood Co. (USA), Natures Crops (UK), New School Foods (Canada), Ordinary Seafood (Germany), Oshi (Israel), Poseidona (Spain), Revo Foods (Austria), Save Da Sea (Canada), SeaSpire (India), SeaVoir (USA), Seed To Surf (Canada), Simpliigood (Israel), Smallfood (Canada), Sophie’s Bionutrients (The Netherlands), SoundEats (USA), Umami Bioworks (Singapore), Vegan Finest Foods (The Netherlands), Wicked Kitchen (USA).
Founder and Executive Director
Marissa Bronfman is an advisor to foodtech founders and impact investors. As a serial entrepreneur, advisor, mentor, writer and speaker, she has created and supported businesses and impact initiatives around the world.
Marissa Bronfman
Future Ocean Foods
