Live Like Geno Foundation Announces First-Ever Virtual Screening of Gene Cotter Documentary Today on 11/11

Press release from the Live Like Geno Foundation:

The Live Like Geno Foundation, in partnership with the Basketball Jones Hoop Camp family, is excited to announce the virtual premiere of a documentary honoring the life and legacy of Gene “Geno” Cotte

r. The screening is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:11 am PST, marking a poignant tribute to Geno, known for his spirit and athletic prowess both synonymous with the number 11 he donned.

A Tribute to a Sporting Legend and Dear Community Member

This documentary, a labor of love and dedication, has been two years in the making. It captures the essence of Geno’s spirit, his influence in athletics, and the values he championed. The film is not just a project; it’s a visual testament to the lasting impact Geno had on our community and the lives he touched.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 11/11/23

Screening Start Time: 11:11 AM (PST)

Venue: Virtual – via Zoom [Link available upon registration]

Host: The Board of the Live Like Geno Foundation

Registration and Participation

The event is a private, virtual event. Interested attendees are kindly requested to register early to secure a virtual seat. In case of any issues with registration or event conflict, please contact [email protected] for information on alternative viewing options.

Join Us in Celebration

The foundation and the Basketball Jones Hoop Camp family invite you to join us in this special screening. Let’s come together to celebrate Gene Cotter’s legacy and share in the camaraderie and community spirit he so dearly fostered.

About the Live Like Geno Foundation and Basketball Jones Hoop Camps

The Live Like Geno Foundation, established in memory of Gene “Geno” Cotter, aims to continue his mission of supporting young athletes and fostering community spirit through mentorship, sports, facilities improvement, and scholarships. Gene founded Basketball Jones Hoop Camps 25 years ago to energize and educate young athletes across the Central Coast, blending exciting basketball skill training with life lessons. The Live Like Geno Foundation continues Geno’s mission, using basketball as a tool to inspire, motivate, and empower youth in our community.

For more information about the event and the foundation, visit www.livelikegeno.org.