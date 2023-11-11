Submit Release
Saddlers Primary School triumphs in the St Kitts and Nevis National Cooperative League Quiz Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The 5th annual St. Kitts-Nevis National Cooperative League/Department of Cooperatives Primary School Quiz competition commenced with an impressive start on Thursday, November 09. Hosted at the Sandy Point Primary School, the event marked a celebration of knowledge and teamwork among the young minds of the Federation.

In a captivating opening round, teams from the Saddlers, Newton Ground and the Sandy Point Primary Schools showcased their intelligence. Emerging as the victors of this intense competition were Safayiah Sam and Jhouslyn Thomas from Saddlers Primary School, demonstrating exceptional knowledge and teamwork.

Their victory sets a high standard for the competition, as the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, the reigning champions, prepares to defend their title. The Saddlers Primary School team’s achievement is not only a testament to their hard work and dedication but also highlights the importance of academic competitions in fostering intellectual growth and camaraderie among students.

Officials at the St. Kitts-Nevis National Cooperative League extended congratulations to Safayiah Sam and Jhouslyn Thomas on their remarkable win. This event continues to be a pivotal platform for encouraging academic excellence and cooperative learning among the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts-Nevis National Cooperative League, in partnership with the Department of Cooperatives, is committed to promoting cooperative principles and education. By organizing events like the Primary School Quiz competition, the League aims to foster a spirit of unity and cooperation among the youth, shaping the future leaders of our nation.

