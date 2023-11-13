The CFO DIrectory Launches to Help Business Leaders Benefit from Certified CFO Expertise
The CFO Project has launched The CFO Directory, the most complete directory of Certified Chief Financial Officers available to help small businesses.
“Statistics show that small businesses fail due to lack of professional financial oversight. The CFO Project helps accounting pros offer Chief Financial Officer services to small business owners.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CFO Project has launched The CFO Directory, the most complete directory of Certified Chief Financial Officers available to help small business owners benefit from the expertise of the highest-level financial management professionals.
— Adam Lean, CEO and co-founder of The CFO Project.
The members listed in the directory have all completed The CFO Project’s Certified Chief Financial Officer training qualifying them to provide invaluable support in three fundamental areas:
1. Track profit and cash flow.
2. Analyze what's working in a business - and what's not.
3. Guide the leadership team of a business.
“The statistics show that most small businesses fail, and this is often due to lack of professional financial oversight that a Chief Financial Officer can provide. The CFO Project was founded to help more accounting professionals learn the skills necessary to efficiently and profitably offer Chief Financial Officer services to small business owners,” said Adam Lean, CEO and co-founder of The CFO Project.
The CFO Project’s Certified CFO members work exclusively with small and medium sized businesses to ensure they are on the right-track to having a growing and successful business. After connecting with a Certified CFO through the directory, business owners will meet with them once a month to receive trusted guidance on how to best structure their businesses for success.
About The CFO Project
The CFO Project is a community made up of over 300 financial professionals with a singular mission: to grow their practices (and careers) through offering outsourced CFO and business advisory services.
Led by Adam Lean and Jeff Prager, The CFO Project provides proven systems, resources, tools, and support through training, Masterclasses, Roundtables, forums, a resource library, and an engaged community of accounting, bookkeeping, and finance professionals. Learn more about The CFO Project here. The CFO Directory is an easily searchable database of The CFO Project’s Certified Chief Financial Officers.
Anne Marie Roylance
The CFO Project
annemarie@thecfoproject.com
