Dominic Jeremiah to become new Chief Education Officer

Principal of one of the island’s most prestigious secondary schools is set to become the new Chief Education Officer (CEO) in Grenada.

Informed sources told THE NEW TODAY that Dominic Jeremiah who is attached to Presentation Brothers College (PBC) at Old Fort in St George is due to take up the position as early as December 1 with the Ministry of Education.

The position has been vacant for several months since the controversial holder of the position Angela Finlay reached the mandatory age of retirement.

According to a well-placed source, the appointment of Dominic Jeremiah is a foregone conclusion and it is now up to the Public Service Commission (PSC) to give final approval for him to take over the job.

He said the issue was one of the subject matters raised by Education Minister David Andrew at a recent sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers and it got overwhelming support.

He added that the Dominic Jeremiah impending appointment as CEO in the Ministry of Education was also discussed Thursday at a meeting of Principals of Secondary schools on the island.

“They have made a good choice,” said a worker at the Ministry of Education following reports that the PBC boss is soon to occupy the chair at the Ministry of Education.

A government insider indicated that Jeremiah was seen as one who has “what it takes to play a transformative role” in the island’s Education system.

Jeremiah had been approached a few times under the former New National Party (NNP) government of Keith Mitchell to accept the post of CEO in Education but had reportedly turned it down.

A source who is familiar with the issue said that several trusted associates of Jeremiah had told him to stay away from the job under the previous regime and its then Minister of Education Emmalin Pierre.

Speculation is rife that Jeremiah who is nearing the retirement age of 60 from the public service might be offered a contract to remain on the job for some time and to help “groom” someone to eventually take over the post from him.