Governor Newsom Proclaims Veterans Day 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 11, 2023, as Veterans Day.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

On Veterans Day, we show our enduring respect and reverence for those who have served in the United States military to defend our freedoms and way of life. While we can never repay these brave men and women for their selfless service, our state is proud to pay tribute to veterans in deed as well as in word.

The holiday was born of symbolism, commemorating the armistice that took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 to end World War I. A year later, America dedicated November 11 as Armistice Day to celebrate that peace and the veterans who fought in the “war to end all wars.” All too soon, however, new wars followed, leading to Armistice Day becoming Veterans Day in 1954 – a holiday to honor veterans of all wars.

Today, California is home to roughly 1.6 million veterans spanning all of the state’s diverse populations and ingrained in every facet of our society. They are among the employees and employers who drive California’s world-class economy. They are elected officials and civic leaders. They work in public safety and as first responders.

Other veterans are not so fortunate, struggling to overcome the physical and emotional scars of war and service. They need assistance, and we have no higher duty than to support them. That’s why I worked with the Legislature to put a measure on the March 2024 ballot, Proposition 1, which includes $1 billion in funding to house veterans with behavioral health needs. We are also implementing a $50 million California Veterans Health Initiative to support veteran mental health and suicide prevention.

In 2025, we will dedicate a new 240-bed skilled nursing and memory care facility at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, one of our eight homes caring for veterans and their spouses. And we continue to implement efforts that benefit all veterans, including assisting those discharged from military service under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” as they pursue discharge upgrades to reestablish their eligibility for veterans benefits, and prioritizing disabled veteran business owners in bidding for state contracts.

California is dedicated to serving our veterans as they’ve served us. Today, as we reflect on all that we owe our veterans, let us commit to honoring them year-round, throughout their life, in gratitude for the immense commitment and personal sacrifices they have made for our state and nation.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 11, 2023, as “Veterans Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 6th day of November 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

