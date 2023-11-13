Pubblog Announces the Release of FileMyFiles 4.1.1

FileMyFiles is the essential multi-tool file system organizer for the Mac.

NASHVILLE, TN, US, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pubblog, the makers of the popular email archiving software MailSteward, have announced the release of their latest product, FileMyFiles 4.1.1. This essential multi-tool file system organizer is now compatible with Sonoma (macOS 14).

With FileMyFiles, users can now clean up their cluttered desktops with just one click. This feature is for those who struggle with keeping their files organized and easily accessible. By simply clicking a button, FileMyFiles will automatically sort and organize files into designated folders, making it easier to find and access important documents.

One of the new features of FileMyFiles 4.1.1 is the ability to schedule folder organization. Users can now set specific times for FileMyFiles to automatically organize their folders, saving them time and effort. This feature is especially useful for those who have busy schedules and need to stay organized.

In addition, FileMyFiles offers a powerful option to change all file and folder names within a designated folder. This feature is useful for those who need to quickly and efficiently rename multiple files at once. With FileMyFiles, users can easily customize their file names to fit their specific needs.

FileMyFiles 4.1.1 also offers an uninstall feature, making it easy for users to remove any software applications and all of their related files and folders.

Pubblog's FileMyFiles 4.1.1 is now available for download on their website. With its compatibility with Sonoma (macOS 14) and its powerful features, FileMyFiles is the essential multi-tool file system organizer for Mac users.