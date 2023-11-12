OnlineCheckWriter.com Celebrates the Success of Zil Money's Hackathon 2023

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, the sister company of Zil Money Corporation, joins in celebrating the success of Zil Money's Hackathon 2023, a tech talent hunt program that aims to spot entrepreneurial talent in Malappuram. The event, organized jointly by Zil Money Corporation and Malayala Manorama, drew praise from CEO and founder Sabeer Nelli for its incredible success in fostering innovation and problem-solving.

The competition provided a platform for participants to showcase their skills, learn from industry experts, and make a tangible impact on society. The event covered various domains, from healthcare and education to sustainability and fintech. It allowed tech enthusiasts to explore their passions and turn their innovative ideas into reality by crafting solutions to real-world problems.

The top prize went to the students of Sullamussalam Science College - Areekode, represented by Samshar, Shamil, Shajayath, Ramzy, and Hisham, for their outstanding project, 'Portable Defence Against Aggressive Animals.'

Sabeer Nelli virtually addressed the participants from the US at the Zil Money Campus in Manjeri, emphasizing the importance of innovation and progress in making a lasting impact. He reassured participants that they would have access to a network of industry experts and mentors, offering invaluable guidance to enhance their technical skills and business acumen.

Zilckathon 2023 also emphasized the power of networking, allowing like-minded individuals to connect and fostering a sense of community among tech enthusiasts. Exciting prizes, including cash rewards and tech gadgets, added excitement and competition to the event.

Sabeer Nelli emphasized that participating in events like Zil Money's Hackathon provides students and young individuals an exceptional chance to broaden their horizons, acquire valuable knowledge, progress, and connect with experienced professionals in the technology sector. Additionally, attendees can witness their innovative solutions materialize during the event.

The success of Zil Money's Hackathon 2023 has set a high standard for innovation and community building in the tech industry. With visionary leadership from Sabeer Nelli and the dedicated team, the event promises to continue inspiring and connecting tech enthusiasts for years.