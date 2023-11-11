Villar family leads 12th OFW and Family Summit

Thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and members of their family on Friday gathered at The Tent in Las Pinas for the 12th OFW and Family Summit.

The theme of this year's summit is "Masaganang Kabuhayan Para sa OFWs at Families."

The event kicked off with the ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Villar Family.

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and Sen. Mark Villar delivered the Welcome Address and Special Message, respectively.

In his Inspirational Message, former Senate President Manny Villar said that it is important to continue our support to the OFW sector.

For her part, Senator Cynthia Villar said the annual summit is the Villar's family way of expressing their gratitude to the OFWs, who have been keeping our economy afloat amid the global crises.

The senator, a known advocate of OFWs, noted that they also want to help and guide our migrant workers in wisely investing their hard-earned money from abroad.

Lorena Policarpio, wife of an OFW working in Saudi Arabia bagged the grand prize of Camella house during the raffle draw.

The other lucky winners went home with various appliances, sari-sari store showcase and motorcycles.

Aside from the prizes, those who attended the summit also acquired knowledge to ensure their protection while working abroad.

Resource persons were invited as panelists who discussed varied topics from digital earning and investment to entrepreneurship.

A dialogue was conducted with concerned government officials - Department of Migrant Worker OIC Atty. Hans Leo Cacdac, DFA Usec. Atty. Eduardo Jose De Vega, OWWA Administrator Arnelli Ignacio, DOJ-Senior Assistant Prosecutor Atty.Josyli Tabajonda and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Director, Luisito De los Santos.

Villar family, pinangunahan ang 12th OFW and Family Summit

Libo-libong Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at kasapi ng kanilang pamilya ang nagtungo noong Biyernes sa The Tent sa Las Pinas City para sa 12th OFW and Family Summit.

Tema ng summit sa taong ito ang "Masaganang Kabuhayan Para sa OFWs and Families."

Nagbukas ang summit sa ribbon cutting ceremony na pinangunahan ng Villar Family.

Nagbigay ng Welcome address si House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar samantalang si Sen. Mark Villar ang nag-deliber ng Special Message.

Sa kanya namang Inspirational Message, sinabi ni dating Senate President Manny Villar na importanteng ipagpatuloy natin ang suporta sa OFW sector.

Ipinahayag naman ni Senator Cynthia Villar na ang taunang summit ang paraan ng Villar Family para ipakita ang kanilang pasasalamat sa ating OFWs sa malaking tulong upang mapanatiling matatag ang ating ekonomiya sa kabila ng global crisis.

"We also want to help and guide our migrant workers in wisely investing their hard-earned money from abroad," giit pa ng senador na kilalang advocate ng OFWs.

Nagwagi si Lorean Policarpion, maybahay ng isang ODW na nagtatrabaho sa Saudi Arabia ng grand prize na Camella house sa idinaos na raffle draw.

Nag-uwi rin ang iba pang lucky winners sa draw ng iba't-ibang appliances, sari-sari store showcase at motorcycle.

Bukod sa mga premyong napanalunan,nakakuha rin ang mga dumalo sa summit ng kaalaman para sa kanilang higit na protekyon habang nagtratrabaho sa ibang bansa.

Meron ding resource persons bilang panelists na tumalakay sa mga paksang digital earning at investment at entrepreneurship.

Nagkaroon din ng dialogue sa concerned government officials na sina Department of Migrant Worker OIC Atty. Hans Leo Cacdac, DFA Usec. Atty. Eduardo Jose De Vega, OWWA Administrator Arnelli Ignacio, DOJ-Senior Assistant Prosecutor Atty.Josyli Tabajonda and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Director, Luisito De los Santos.