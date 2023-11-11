Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) (“Stoke”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

Since July 2023, shares of Stoke’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $10.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $5.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over $5.00 per share, or 50% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

Stoke stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/stoke-therapeutics/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

