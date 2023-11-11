Meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser

TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - Today in the city of Riyadh, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Tajikistan's satisfaction over the beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank was emphasized and the contribution of the Bank in ensuring the stable socio-economic development of Tajikistan was highly valued.

As it was stressed, during the independence of Tajikistan, the IsDB group implemented a series of important projects with a total amount of 726 million dollars.

It was also pointed out that 6 projects in Tajikistan worth 195 million dollars in the energy, transport, land irrigation, education and healthcare sectors are currently being implemented by the Bank. It was added that the Bank envisages the implementation of 4 additional investment projects with a total amount of 355 million dollars.

During the meeting useful proposals were also made for cooperation and investment in the

implementation of large hydropower projects of Tajikistan, in particular the construction of the "Rogun" hydropower plant, and the participation of the Islamic Development Bank in the implementation of this large hydropower project was considered important.

The parties also discussed issues related to cooperation and investment of the Bank in the fields of road and transport, agriculture, improvement of land reclamation conditions

for agricultural purposes in Tajikistan, participation in disaster relief actions in Tajikistan, strengthening the export capacity of the country, establishing textile enterprises and production of halal products, logistics centers, trade and tourism development, traditional and Islamic banking and enhancing the capacity of the private sector, implementation of project programs for professional and technical education in mountainous areas of Tajikistan and

ensuring the implementation of the Partnership Strategy between Tajikistan and the

Islamic Development Bank for 2023-2026.