CEO Sabeer Nelli Lauds Zil Money Team for the Success of Hackathon to Encourage Remote Talent

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation has lauded the hard work and dedication of his team in making Zilckathon 2023 - the tech talent hunt program to spot entrepreneurial talent in Malappuram, organized jointly by 'Zil Money Corporation,' and 'Malayala Manorama,' a success. The program, which aimed to foster innovation and problem-solving, was a remarkable success, attracting tech enthusiasts.

"I want to commend my dedicated team for their relentless efforts in organizing and executing the hackathon event," said Sabeer. "Their hard work, creativity, and commitment played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success."

Zilckathon 2023, a brainchild of Sabeer, provided a platform for participants to showcase their skills, learn from industry experts, and make a tangible impact on society. The competition covered various domains, from healthcare and education to sustainability and fintech, allowing participants to delve into areas they were passionate about. The platform allowed participants to turn their wildest tech ideas into reality by crafting innovative solutions to real-world problems in these domains.

The top prize was won by the students of Sullamussalam Science College - Areekode, represented by Samshar, Shamil, Shajayath, Ramzy, and Hisham for their project 'Portable Defence Against Aggressive Animals.'

Sabeer Nelli virtually addressed the crowd at the Zil Money Campus at Manjeri. Saheer Nelliparamban - Co-Founder - Zil Money, Antony John - Manorama Coordinating Editor, Advocate UA Latheef MLA, P Habeeb Rahman - Assistant Commandant Malabar Special Police, R Dinesh - General Manager - District Industries Centre, Municipal Chairperson - VM Subaida, RK Malayath - Magician, Mind designer and Hypnotist, Shahid KP - Co-Founder and CEO - Koderfin, Monica James from Zil Money US, and Zafeera Shakil - Mentor - Zil Money graced the event.

During his address, Sabeer spoke about his humble beginnings in a remote town near Manjeri, Malappuram, Kerala, and his ideas to uplift the infrastructure of his hometown. He added that innovation is the key to driving progress and making a lasting impact, and this platform served as the perfect catalyst for creative minds. He also assured participants that they would have access to a network of industry experts and mentors to provide invaluable guidance and help them enhance their technical skills and business acumen.

The power of networking was a crucial aspect of Zilckathon, allowing like-minded individuals to connect and fostering a sense of community among tech enthusiasts. Also, participants were motivated not only by their passion for technology but also by the exciting prizes, including cash rewards, and tech gadgets, which added an extra layer of excitement and competition to the event.

"Participating in events like Zilckathon offers students and youngsters a unique opportunity to expand their horizons and to learn, grow, and network with professionals in the tech industry," he added. "You will also see your innovative solutions come to life."

Zilckathon 2023 has undoubtedly set a high standard for innovation and community building in the tech industry. With the visionary leadership of Sabeer Nelli and his dedicated team, the event promises to continue inspiring and connecting tech enthusiasts for years to come.