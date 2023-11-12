Ausable Funds Honors the Military Service of Veterans
Veteran-owned mutual fund firm supports the service and sacrifice of millions of AmericansPALO ALTO, CA, USA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ausable Funds International, Inc. (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, honors and supports the service and sacrifice of America’s Veterans – those currently on active duty, and those that served on this 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of the year.
“America is blessed with magnificent people from all the states across the nation that signed up, suited up, took up arms, and put their lives on the line to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, in both stateside and overseas assignments, especially those of us that served in combat zones over the years. They are a special breed, and we applaud their service,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, think tank scholar, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.
“We honor their service today while on a trip to Silicon Valley for meetings focused on promoting trade, transacting business, and investing in the global emerging and frontier markets of Asia, right before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum kicks off this weekend,” he added.
The 21-nation APEC summit will focus on business, trade, and investment between the nations in Asia for the next week. It will also feature a highly anticipated summit meeting between Chairman Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China and President Joe Biden of the United States.
God bless the United States of America, its Allies, partners, and friends, and all of those that served in our armed forces.
About Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (“APEC”)
APEC is the premier Asia-Pacific economic forum. Its primary goal is to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.
It is united in its drive to build a dynamic and harmonious Asia-Pacific community by championing free and open trade and investment, promoting and accelerating regional economic integration, encouraging economic and technical cooperation, enhancing human security, and facilitating a favorable and sustainable business environment. APEC initiatives turn policy goals into concrete results and agreements into tangible benefits.
For additional information, please visit: https://www.apec.org/
About Ausable Funds International, Inc.:
Ausable Funds is a HUBZone based, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers.
The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.
Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.
Ed Luzine
Ausable Funds International, Inc.
+1 305-479-4157
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram