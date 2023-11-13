Every Electric Bike from Magicyc Ebikes Is on Sale Now at Ebike Black Friday
Magicycle Ebikes is synonymous with pioneering technology and user-friendly designs.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to e-bike brands, Magicycle stands out as a crowd favorite. Renowned for crafting electric bicycles that seamlessly blend style, value, and user-friendly design, the company has earned its place among the most popular choices. These guides cover the best ebikes 2023, affordable electric bikes, fat-tire electric bikes, and electric mountain bikes. Therefore, when recommending swift action on their latest Black Friday ebike deals, it's important to seize the opportunity promptly.
Different Selection with Impressive Savings
Magicycle Ebikes is synonymous with pioneering technology and user-friendly designs, and this Black Friday event exemplifies their commitment to making cutting-edge electric bikes accessible to all. With a lineup ranging from beach cruisers to robust off-road ebike suv, Magicycle is providing ebikes at prices that bring great savings.
Below are the main black friday electric bike deals from Magicycle:
Discounts for selected Ebikes
Magicycle Deer: Up to $400 off. The first ebike suv in the US.
Magicycle Ocelot Pro: $600 off. It is now available at only $1599, the lowest price ever for this series.
Magicycle Cruiser Pro: $700 off the Classic Beach Cruiser ebike. Feel the Power of Off-Road Dominance.
Magicycle Cruiser: $800 off. The lowest price ever for this model. Only $999 during the Black Friday Sale.
Magicycle Ocelot: $900 off. Only $1099 during the Black Friday Sale.
Check out more details and discounts on the Magicyle Black Friday Sale Page.
Note: All discounted models come with price protection. If a lower price is found elsewhere, Magicycle claims that they will match it.
Bundle Sale
Magicycle is offering bundle sales for various riding purposes. Up to $1000 off Selected ebikes with discounted accessories of all kinds.
Check out more details on the Magicyle Bundle Sale Page.
The Future of Ebike Riding
Magicycle's electric bikes, except the Magicycle commuter, are equipped with state-of-the-art features, including powerful motors, long-range 52V batteries(excluding Magicycle commuter and Jaguarundi), and customizable displays with all the smart functions. This Black Friday, riders can experience the thrill of these technological marvels at prices that defy expectations, ushering in a new era of electric biking.
Green Commuting Revolution: In an era where sustainability is paramount, Magicycle's commitment to eco-friendly transportation takes center stage. Black Friday shoppers can become part of the green commuting revolution, enjoying not only reduced carbon footprints but also the stylish and efficient modes of urban transportation that Magicycle electric bikes provide.
Limited-Time Bliss: The Magicycle Black Friday sale is a limited-time affair, urging enthusiasts to seize the opportunity promptly. With quantities limited and a low price guarantee, this rare chance to own a Magicycle ebike at a discounted rate underscores the exclusivity of this Black Friday event.
About Magicycle Ebikes
Magicycle is an ebike brand that commits to delivering unparalleled electric biking experiences with high-performance fat tire ebikes. With a passion for innovation and a rider-first approach, Magicycle continues to shape the future of electric biking.
Magicycle Black Friday Sale: The Biggest Promotion 2023