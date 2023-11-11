Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,315 in the last 365 days.

CTT organized the “2023 Macao Cybersecurity Professionals Shenzhen Inspection and Exchange Delegation”

MACAU, November 11 - The "2023 Macao Cybersecurity Professionals Shenzhen Inspection and Exchange Delegation" organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and co-organized by the Science and Technology Development Fund and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, was successfully held on 10th November this year. The activity invited cybersecurity professionals total of 30 people from private operators of critical infrastructure in the fields of television and audio broadcasting, telecommunications networks, qualified private legal entities of public administrative utility in the scientific and technological area, and commercial companies with exclusively public capital, visited cybersecurity-related institutions in Shenzhen and Dongguan for inspection and exchange.

The delegation visited the headquarters of Sangfor Technologies Inc. in Shenzhen and the cybersecurity laboratory of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. at Songshan Lake Base in Dongguan. During the visit, the institutions presented the latest developments in cybersecurity and shared solutions and innovative application cases that are relevant to critical infrastructure operators. In addition, the members of the delegation also shared their experiences, exchanging views with the institutions regarding the current situation, needs, and development of cybersecurity in Macao.

As the organizer, CTT expects that this activity can help Macao’s cybersecurity professionals have a further understanding of the latest cybersecurity technologies and the development of the respective areas of the Mainland, strengthen their professional knowledge and the defense capacity of cybersecurity, and promote cooperation between the Mainland and Macau in the cultivation of cybersecurity talents.

You just read:

CTT organized the “2023 Macao Cybersecurity Professionals Shenzhen Inspection and Exchange Delegation”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more