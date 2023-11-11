CTT organized the “2023 Macao Cybersecurity Professionals Shenzhen Inspection and Exchange Delegation”

MACAU, November 11 - The "2023 Macao Cybersecurity Professionals Shenzhen Inspection and Exchange Delegation" organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and co-organized by the Science and Technology Development Fund and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, was successfully held on 10th November this year. The activity invited cybersecurity professionals total of 30 people from private operators of critical infrastructure in the fields of television and audio broadcasting, telecommunications networks, qualified private legal entities of public administrative utility in the scientific and technological area, and commercial companies with exclusively public capital, visited cybersecurity-related institutions in Shenzhen and Dongguan for inspection and exchange.

The delegation visited the headquarters of Sangfor Technologies Inc. in Shenzhen and the cybersecurity laboratory of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. at Songshan Lake Base in Dongguan. During the visit, the institutions presented the latest developments in cybersecurity and shared solutions and innovative application cases that are relevant to critical infrastructure operators. In addition, the members of the delegation also shared their experiences, exchanging views with the institutions regarding the current situation, needs, and development of cybersecurity in Macao.

As the organizer, CTT expects that this activity can help Macao’s cybersecurity professionals have a further understanding of the latest cybersecurity technologies and the development of the respective areas of the Mainland, strengthen their professional knowledge and the defense capacity of cybersecurity, and promote cooperation between the Mainland and Macau in the cultivation of cybersecurity talents.