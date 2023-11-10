Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,316 in the last 365 days.

MSB receives funding of $100 million for sustainable development

VIETNAM, November 10 - HÀ NỘI  — Việt Nam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) has recetly signed a letter of intent to cooperate on a medium and long-term loan of US$100 million.

The signing ceremony is within the framework of the Việt Nam - Netherlands High-Tech Business Forum Conference. 

In particular, FMO and the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) plan to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and environmentally friendly initiatives with up to $100 million for a maximum of nine years. 

FMO will also help MSB modernise its environmental and social risk management system to meet international requirements.

A representative of MSB said that the bank would encourage the development of credit products that meet sustainability standards.

The fund also shows MSB's ability to meet environmental and social (E&S) criteria and the bank's orientation in increasing the importance of environmental and social factors in work.

The bank aims to concentrate on green credit including low-carbon emission technologies, climate change prevention, and renewable energy. 

MSB has included the social and environmental risk management procedures into the loan evaluation and approval process starting on June 1 this year.

The move helps MSB access to funding from international organisations, supporting the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. — VNS 

You just read:

MSB receives funding of $100 million for sustainable development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more