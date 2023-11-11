GSM launches Xanh SM taxi service in Laos

VIETNAM, November 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) launched its pure electric taxi service on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane.

The company introduced the Xanh (green) SM taxi service, which can be booked by residents and tourists in Vientiane through the Xanh SM Laos application, available on the App Store and Play Store. This service operates similarly to technology ride-hailing companies.

The company plans to have around 1,000 vehicles for this service and intends to expand to other tourist destinations and cities in Laos in the near future.

According to the company, the launch of Xanh SM Laos will create thousands of new jobs in Laos, offering career development opportunities for local people. The company aims to provide a 5-star service standard and revolutionise transportation in Laos with the advantage of VinFast electric cars. The goal is to contribute to promoting green transportation globally.

Nguyễn Văn Thanh, Global General Director of GSM, stated that the launch of Green SM Laos marks the beginning of GSM's international expansion. — VNS