Suspect Stole a Police Vehicle in Northwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking a suspect who stole a police vehicle in the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspect stole a University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from the campus.

The vehicle is described as a grey 2023 Ford Explorer with the UDC Police badge insignia on both front doors, tinted windows, and ghost lettering. It is pictured below.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23184850

